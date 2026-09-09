Bigg Boss 20 is already turning up the heat, with its signature drama, clashes and arguments taking centre stage. In the upcoming episode, viewers are set to witness a major showdown between legendary boxer Mary Kom and Rhiti Tiwari, daughter of Manoj Tiwari. The OTT platform shared a glimpse of the feud that began over routine kitchen duties.

Bigg Boss 20: Mary Kom vs Rhiti Tiwari

Within just two days, Bigg Boss 20 has picked up pace and started delivering drama to viewers. The OTT platform recently shared a glimpse of the upcoming episode, which shows a heated argument between boxer Mary Kom and Rhiti Tiwari, sparking buzz online. The feud between the two began over kitchen duties.

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In the clip, Kom is seen asking her fellow housemate, Scout aka Tanmay Singh, who has been assigned kitchen duties with you? Tiwari said, "Meri hi duty hai bartan ki, but main chai bana rahi hun na Mary Ji." (It's my duty to wash the dishes, but I'm making tea, Mary.)

Kom replied, "How much time does it take to make a cup of tea?" Rhiti stated, "Make it yourself then." The verbal feud began at that moment and escalated when Kom took a jibe at Tiwari, saying, "Who are you? I don't know you. The whole world knows me."

About Bigg Boss 20

Bigg Boss Season 20 officially premiered on September 6, 2026. The newly released season is hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and introduces the new theme "Tathastu" (also known as Vardaan) and a unique "Extra Jeevan Daan" for contestants. Episodes stream every day on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM and air later on Colors TV at 10:30 PM.