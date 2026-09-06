The excitement around Bigg Boss 20 continues as popular Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey enters the house as a contestant. Known for her impressive work in Bhojpuri cinema and massive fan following, Dubey is all set to bring her charm to the much-talked-about reality show.

Amrapali Dubey enters Bigg Boss 20

Amrapali Dubey has entered the Bigg Boss 20 house. Known for her successful career and huge fan following, the actress is all set to showcase a new side of her personality beyond her acting.

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Adding a special touch to her entry, her industry friend and popular Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Yadav, aka Nirahua, came to support her. The two have shared a popular on-screen pairing in projects like the Nirahua Hindustani franchise, Nirahua Chalal London, and Nirahua The Leader. Amrapali entered the house alongside actress Isha Rikhi and Austrian actor and model Rohed Khan.

Who is Amrapali Dubey?

Amrapali Dubey is a well-known Indian actress recognised for her work in Bhojpuri cinema. She began her career on television with shows such as Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Maayka, and Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein. In 2014, she made her Bhojpuri film debut with Nirahua Hindustani.

After her debut, Amrapali went on to appear in several successful Bhojpuri films, including Patna Se Pakistan, Nirahua Rickshawala 2, Raja Babu, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Kashi Amarnath, Border, Nirahua Hindustani 3, and Nirahua Chalal London.

Amrapali Dubey has now entered the Bigg Boss 20 house and is all set to explore a new side of herself as a contestant.

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