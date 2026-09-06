The wait is finally over as Bigg Boss 20 has officially begun, and the drama has already kicked off! Television actress Kanika Mann became the first contestant to enter the Bigg Boss house, marking the beginning of what promises to be another season packed with entertainment, emotions, and unexpected twists.

Bigg Boss 20: Kanika Mann becomes the first contestant

TV actress Kanika Mann becomes the first contestant to enter the Bigg Boss 20 house. As soon as she stepped into the new season, her entry came with a major twist, as Bigg Boss gave her the powerful title of puppet master. With this special power, Mann gets the authority to control the other housemates who come after her. With this, she takes charge of the game from the very beginning.

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Who is Kanika Mann?

Kanika Mann is a popular Indian television actress who has worked in several Hindi TV shows. She gained popularity for her performances in hit shows and has become a household name in short span of time.

She is best known for playing Gulabo in the popular show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. Her character and performance helped her build a strong fan following. She has also appeared in shows like Mangal Lakshmi, Chand Jalne Laga, Badho Bahu, and many more.

Kanika Mann has now entered the Bigg Boss 20 house and is all set to explore a new side of herself as a contestant.

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