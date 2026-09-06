/Bigg Boss 20: Mary Kom makes a powerful entry; Priyanka Chopra sends her best wishes

Mary Kom, Indian boxing legend, has stepped into the Bigg Boss 20 house. Making her entry even more special, her sons came to drop her off at the Bigg Boss 20 set and cheer her on as she begins this new journey. Her entry has left fans excited as she takes on a new role as a reality TV star.

Bigg Boss 20: Mary Kom makes a powerful entry

The Bigg Boss 20 house welcomed boxing legend Mary Kom with warmth. Ahead of her entry, Kom opened up about her personality, saying, “At home, being a mother has become a major part of my personality. Even as a sportsperson, inside the ring, the spirit of winning is another aspect of my personality. Inside the house, the audience will get to see various shades of my personality.”

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Kom's sons, Rechungvar and Khupneivar, came to drop their mother off and cheer her on.

Salman Khan also had a special surprise waiting for Mary Kom. Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra shared a video message for the boxing legend, congratulating her on her Bigg Boss journey and wishing her good luck. She further reminded other contestants that the six-time world boxing champion is not someone to be underestimated. The heartfelt message made Mary Kom’s entry even more memorable.

The two share a strong connection, as Chopra portrayed Mary Kom in the 2014 biographical sports drama Mary Kom, directed by Omung Kumar, which chronicled the boxer’s inspiring life and career.

About Mary Kom

Mary Kom is one of India’s most celebrated boxers. She has represented the nation at the Olympics and Asian Games and has become the only woman to win the World Amateur Boxing Championship six times. She has also won eight World Championship medals.