/Bigg Boss 20: Rhiti Tiwari opens up about life struggles as Manoj Tiwari’s daughter, says ‘I get death and rape threats’

Amid the drama and heated arguments in the opening episode of Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 20, a shocking revelation has grabbed the attention of the audience as Rhiti Tiwari has opened up about her life as the daughter of Manoj Tiwari. In the recently aired episode, Tiwari revealed the struggles of growing up as a star kid.

Rhiti Tiwari speaks on death and rape threats

In the Wednesday episode of Bigg Boss 20, Rhiti Tiwari shed light on the struggles of being the daughter of actor and politician Manoj Tiwari.

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While talking to Mary Kom, Tiwari stated, “Mere pe double pressure raha hai always. Main jo bhi bolungi, Manoj Tiwari ki beti ne yeh bol diya, woh aisi hai.” (I have always been under double pressure. Whatever I say, it will be seen like, ‘Manoj Tiwari’s daughter said this, she is like this.’)

She further continued, “Mujhe death threats aate hai, rape threats aate hai, because I am his daughter. Mera opinion log count karte hai ki unka hi opinion hoga, aur unke dum par sab mujhe chadate hai.” (I used to get death and rape threats because I am his daughter. People take my opinions as if they are his opinions, and they target me because of him.)

In a conversation with her fellow housemate, Kanika Mann, Tiwari also shared details about her personal life. “I want to work, earn for myself, and build my own identity. But I have loved someone. My best friend and I have known each other for 20 years, and I was in love with him. Unfortunately, it ended in heartbreak recently,” Rhiti said.

She also talked about her parents’ separation and how her mother navigated everything on her own as a single parent.

Who is Rhiti Tiwari?

Rhiti Tiwari is a singer-songwriter and the daughter of the well-known Indian actor, singer, and politician Manoj Tiwari and his first wife, Rani Tiwari. She completed her schooling at Jamnabai Narsee School in Mumbai. In 2024, Tiwari entered politics by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and supporting her father during his electoral campaigns.

Bigg Boss 20 first captain

The show's fight for the first captaincy has already begun, with Gullu, Aasif Khan, and Yung DSA participating after winning the cake task.

In the recently released episode, the audience witnessed the fight between the trio, which led Yung DSA to win the task and become the first captain of the Bigg Boss 20 house. During the task, Aasif Khan and Qazi had a showdown as the two got into a physical fight while defending their stance.

About Bigg Boss 20

Bigg Boss Season 20 officially premiered on September 6, 2026. The newly released season is hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and introduces the new theme “Tathastu” (also known as Vardaan) and a unique “Extra Jeevan Daan” for contestants. Episodes stream every day on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM and air later on Colors TV at 10:30 PM.