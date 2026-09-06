/Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan takes a dig at Manoj Tiwari’s past as daughter Rhiti enters the show | Watch

The countdown to Bigg Boss 20 has begun, and at the grand premiere of the show, which will take place tonight, Salman Khan will welcome all the contestants entering the house this year. On Saturday, the makers released a promo that brought back memories from one of the reality show’s earlier seasons, featuring Rhiti Tiwari, daughter of actor-politician Manoj Tiwari, on the stage.

Rhiti, a singer, songwriter and composer, is entering the Bigg Boss house years after her father participated in Season 4. Manoj, who was once a contestant himself, appeared on the premiere this time not to participate, but to introduce his daughter to the reality show.

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Salman Khan recalls Manoj Tiwari's BB4 moment

The promo released ahead of the premiere showed Manoj entering the stage while singing Rinkiya Ke Papa. Salman then jokingly reacted to his appearance before Manoj clarified that he was there to drop off Rhiti.

Rhiti subsequently joined Salman on stage. During the interaction, the host reminded her of Manoj’s infamous disagreement over breakfast during Bigg Boss 4.

“Ghar ke andar, ande lo lekar kabhi fight nahi karna (Do not fight over eggs when inside the house)," Salman told Rhiti.

“Ae baap pe mat jaana. (Don’t talk about my father),” he added.

The remark prompted Manoj to cover his face and laugh, while Rhiti also played along with the joke.

What happened during Bigg Boss 4?

Salman’s reference goes back to Manoj Tiwari’s time on Bigg Boss 4. During that season, Manoj had a heated exchange with fellow contestant Dolly Bindra over breakfast.

The disagreement reportedly began when Manoj wanted an omelette, while Dolly insisted that he finish the leftover food first. The argument escalated and Manoj had said, “Kitchen kisi ke baap ka nahi hai (The kitchen doesn't belong to anyone's father)”.

Then Dolly responded with, “Baap pe bolna nahi (don’t talk about my father)”.

Also Read: Salman Khan kicks off Bigg Boss 20 grand premiere shoot

The exchange subsequently became one of the biggest Bigg Boss moments of all time.

About Bigg Boss 20

Rhiti Tiwari is confirmed to join the upcoming season of the reality show. She is a musician and the daughter of Manoj Tiwari from his first marriage to Rani Tiwari. She has worked on music, including original songs and covers.

Bigg Boss 20 marks another chapter in Salman's association with the show. He first became the host of the Hindi edition in 2010 with Season 4, taking over from Amitabh Bachchan, and has since become synonymous with the show.

According to reports, Mahhi Vij, Mary Kom, Kushal Tanwar, Isha Rikhi, Arishfa Khan, Amrapali Dubey, Faisal Khan, and Geeta Basra are expected to appear in the latest season, but the official list of the contestants is yet to be revealed in full.