/When Salman Khan wouldn’t let Pradeep Rawat go home for six months: ‘I’d eat there, sleep there, work out there'

Actor Pradeep Rawat is no more. But his film legacy will continue to shine in the coming years, with his memorable performances in Sarfarosh, Lagaan and Ghajini among others. He breathed his last at the age of 74 in Mumbai after a four-year-long battle with cancer.

In his career spanning four decades, he worked with numerous stars, including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and others. In one of his interviews, Rawat shared how fond a relationship he shared with Bhaijaan, and how he once stayed at his house not for a day, or a week, but for six whole months.

Pradeep Rawat's close bond with Salman Khan, how he wouldn’t let me go back home

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Rawat and Salman’s close bond began while working on Baaghi in 1990, and since then, they developed a strong friendship, bonded over working out.

In an earlier interview with Siddharth Kannan, the actor recalled a time when they used to work out together. He said there was a phase when Salman wouldn’t let him go home.

“He was passionate about working out, and so was I. There was a phase that lasted four to six months when Salman simply wouldn’t let me go back home. He wouldn’t let me leave. I’d eat there, sleep there, work out there, change my clothes, take a shower, and then head out again from his place,” he shared.

Not even limited to staying at his home. But Salman used to rent suits for him for the big tinseltown party. He added, “He used to attend a lot of parties. I never even owned the kind of suits those events required. Whenever it was a big party, they’d even rent a suit for me.''

But Pradeep chose to keep his distance from Salman and that lifestyle to focus on building his own career. He said that despite all the comforts available, he decided to stay away so he could concentrate on his acting career.

“I didn’t meet Salman for a very long time. I felt that if I stayed with him for too long, there wouldn’t be any space for Shera, who is now his chief bodyguard. I would’ve probably just remained in that role myself. I told myself that this comfortable life. I mean comfortable in the sense that during your struggling days you are getting food, a place to stay, and people to hang out with? What else do you need? It wasn’t helping me achieve anything. I felt that I shouldn’t get too comfortable living like that,” he said.

Still of Salman Khan's Insta story Photograph: (X)

Two days after Pradeep’s demise, Salman paid tribute to him. Sharing a throwback picture from their younger days, the Dabangg star wrote, ‘’Shared many good moments with you brother...May you rest in peace.''