Bangladesh on Wednesday (Aug 5) sharply criticised India for allowing deposed former prime minister Sheikh Hasina to address the media from New Delhi, calling the event an "affront" to Bangladesh's sovereignty and warning that it could damage efforts to improve bilateral ties.

In a strongly worded statement, Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused Hasina of launching "venomous vitriol" against Bangladesh and its people during the live interaction. "Bangladesh is outraged that the absconding convicted genocider Sheikh Hasina was allowed this evening to engage in live interaction with the media in New Delhi where she and her henchmen launched venomous vitriol against the State of Bangladesh and her people," the ministry said.

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Dhaka says India ignored its concerns

The ministry said Dhaka had conveyed its concerns to New Delhi before the event, warning of its potential impact on bilateral relations. "Dhaka deeply regrets that in spite of concerns conveyed a priori to the Government of India about the likely ramifications of this event on the reset of our bilateral relations, this public event was permitted to be held," it said.

The statement came as Bangladesh marked the second anniversary of the July Revolution. The ministry described Hasina's appearance from Indian soil as an insult to those killed during the protests.

It also accused the former prime minister of attempting to deny findings related to the July-August 2024 violence, saying such efforts would not alter what it described as the course of history. "Our nation will never again go back to the dark days of fascism and that Bangladesh will never be a client State. Convicted mass murderer Hasina and her mafia enterprise will never have a place in the polity of Bangladesh."

Extradition demand reiterated

The foreign ministry reiterated Bangladesh's demand for Hasina's return under the 2013 India-Bangladesh Extradition Treaty, saying repeated requests to New Delhi had not received a response.

"On the contrary, allowing her the opportunity to openly interact with the media under any pretext is deeply hurtful to our people's sentiment and detrimental to the development of harmonious bilateral relations between Bangladesh and India," the statement said.

At the same time, Dhaka said it remained committed to maintaining a "constructive, mutually beneficial and forward-looking relationship" with India based on sovereign equality, mutual respect and non-interference in each other's internal affairs.

Hasina says she will return in December

Earlier on Wednesday, Sheikh Hasina announced during a virtual press interaction from New Delhi that she intends to return to Bangladesh in December, saying she was prepared to face arrest, imprisonment or any other consequence.