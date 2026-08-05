/Childhood home of Neil Armstrong up for sale | Gravitas

The first footsteps on the moon changed history as we know it. And that extraordinary journey began in a house in the United States' Ohio.

Now, the childhood home of Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong is up for sale and the future of one of America's most iconic space landmarks remains uncertain.

For nearly four decades, a retired history teacher has preserved the Ohio home where Armstrong built model airplanes and nurtured the passion for flight that would eventually take him to the moon.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The house has hosted US astronauts including Buzz Aldrin and features treasured memorabilia such as signed photographs celebrating America’s space legacy.

Listed for $430,000, the property has no legal protection from future alterations.

Its owner hopes the next buyer will preserve its history by donating the home to the Armstrong Museum.