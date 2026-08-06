/Trump administration refunds $100 billion in tariffs after Supreme Court ruling

The Trump administration has refunded around $100 billion in tariffs collected from importers after the US Supreme Court ruled earlier this year that President Donald Trump's tariffs were illegal and that he had exceeded his authority in imposing a broad set of trade duties under emergency powers.

According to AFP, Court filings submitted on Tuesday (Aug 4) show the refunds account for roughly 60 per cent of the approximately $166 billion collected under tariffs imposed using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). The refunded money has been returned to importers that had paid the duties.

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Supreme Court dealt major blow to Trump's tariff strategy

After returning to the White House, Trump relied on the IEEPA to impose sweeping tariffs on multiple US trading partners, arguing they were necessary to address national emergencies.

However, the Supreme Court ruled in February that the president had overstepped the authority granted under the law, significantly limiting his ability to use emergency powers to impose tariffs.

The decision forced the administration to begin refunding duties collected under the invalidated measures.

The ruling did not affect Trump's sector-specific tariffs, which were imposed under different legal authorities and remain in force.

Over $128 billion in refunds being processed

According to Tuesday's court filing, a US Customs and Border Protection official said that, as of July 31, the agency had accepted about $128.68 billion in potential and certified refund claims for processing.

Of that amount, roughly $100 billion had already been processed and forwarded to the US Treasury Department for payment to eligible importers. The remaining certified claims are still being processed.

Fresh tariffs face new legal scrutiny

Since the Supreme Court ruling, the Trump administration has sought to restore tariffs through alternative legal mechanisms, announcing new duties on dozens of trading partners.