/US says Strait of Hormuz remains open despite ‘unwarranted Iranian aggression,’ as report suggest deal to reopen vital waterway close

The United States on Tuesday (Aug 4) said the southern route through the Strait of Hormuz remains open to commercial shipping despite what it described as "unwarranted Iranian aggression," with US Central Command (CENTCOM) claiming American forces have already helped more than 1,000 vessels safely transit the strategic waterway over the past three months.

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In a statement posted on X on Tuesday (local time), CENTCOM said commercial traffic continues to move through the southern shipping lane without disruption. "The southern route through the Strait of Hormuz remains free and open for all commercial vessels seeking to transit the international waterway. Over the past three months, U.S. forces have assisted more than 1,000 vessels in successfully transiting the strait despite unwarranted Iranian aggression, and these transits continue today."

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US rejects Iranian claims over shipping routes

The statement comes as tensions persist between Washington and Tehran over navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints, through which a significant share of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies pass.

According to Al Jazeera, a US official said temporary shipping routes through the Strait would not require permits, approvals or fees, arguing that no single country has authority over navigation in the international waterway.

The official said vessels would be free to use any temporary routes established without seeking approval from any party.

Iran insists only its designated route can be used

The US remarks came after senior Iranian military adviser Mohsen Rezaee rejected President Donald Trump's comments about reopening the Strait.

According to Iran's Press TV, Rezaee said Iran would not allow ships to use any route other than one designated by Tehran. He also accused Washington of violating a previous memorandum of understanding before launching military strikes. He warned that US warships using what he described as an unauthorised route would be targeted.

US, Iran nearing Hormuz deal: Report

Meanwhile, an Axios report suggests that the United States, Iran and Oman are reportedly close to reaching an interim agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, with Washington aiming to announce the deal as early as Wednesday.

Citing two regional sources and a US official, the publication reported that, if finalised, the proposed 60-day arrangement would restore commercial shipping through one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints while longer-term negotiations continue.

What the proposed interim deal includes

According to the report, the draft agreement would introduce temporary shipping lanes coordinated by Iran and Oman.

Under the proposal:

All inbound commercial vessels entering the Gulf would use a northern shipping lane through Iranian waters.

All outbound vessels leaving the Gulf for the Arabian Sea would travel through a southern lane in Omani waters, in coordination with Iran.

No tolls, transit fees or permits would be required during the 60-day interim period.

The parties would work to clear naval mines from the median shipping lane within 30 days.

Once the central lane is cleared, it would be used for both inbound and outbound traffic under a permanent arrangement to be negotiated between Oman and Iran.