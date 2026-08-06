/'I would like to support...': Sonam Wangchuk reveals if he will join Jharkhand student protesters in Ranchi

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Thursday (Aug 6) said that he did not support use of abusive language against political leaders during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest in New Delhi's Jantar Mantar. However, he also defended the students saying that the responsibility lies with the politicians to understand what drove students to the point of such frustration. He added that if he had been in place of the Prime Minister, he would question himself first and not take actions against students. Wangchuk also commented on the ongoing student protest in Jharkhand. The climate activist is now in Ladakh, said that he has recovered 6 kgs of the 11 kgs of the weight he had lost during the hunger strike in Jantar Mantar last month.

What Wancghuk said on Jharkhand student protest?



On Wednesday (Aug 5), Wangchuk spoke to student leader and Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JKLM) leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who is on a hunger strike in Ranchi, and adviced him to drink water. Mahto drank water on Wangchuk's insistence but clarified that he has not ended his hunger strike. When asked about Wanghcuk's involvement in Jharkhand student protest, he opined that he did not wish to be the face of every student protest but will continue supporting genuine movements. He said that ‘education’ and ‘environment’ were two subjects very close to him. "I just want everybody to be their own heroes in their own places," he said when asked if he planned on travelling to Jharkhand to join the students protesting there. "Education and environment are two subjects very close to my heart... I would like to support any place that is raising a just voice for these two subjects," Wangchuk said, adding that it was sign of a healthy democracy that people were raising their voices.