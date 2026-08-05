/'Aimed at BJP, not students': Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge on 'lathi-charge' remarks amid police exam protest

A political row has broke out in Karnataka after statement by state's Home Minister Priyank Kharge suggesting that he would resign after students are "lathi-charged." The BJP, who is the Opposition in the state, targeted the minister and said that Congress has been “blatantly exposed.” It began when Kharge was asked about the handling of protests at an examination centre in Vijayapura. Kharge justified police action and said that if examination centre is disrupted then action will be taken to “maintain law and order.” Around 4.54 lakh candidates appeared for the examination. As BJP demanded his resignation, Kharge hit back by referring to the BJP government's handling of NEET and CJP protest in New Delhi's Jantar Mantar and mockingly said that he will resign after lathi-charge.

"If you disrupt the examination centre, throw open the gates and dismantle the arrangements, what do you expect us to do? Our responsibility is towards those writing the examination as well. To maintain law and order, we had to take a few people into custody," he said. When asked about resignation demand by BJP, he mockingly said, "I will resign. Let them first go on a 25-day hunger strike. If they don't control, we will carry out a lathi-charge, and then I will resign, just as they did earlier. Why didn't Basavaraj Bommai or Araga Jnanendra resign during the PSI scam?”

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As the controversy escalated, Kharge accused sections of the media of selectively clipping his remarks to create a false narrative. He maintained that his comments were directed at the BJP's political protests, not at students, and announced that the Home Department had been asked to investigate those responsible for circulating what he described as "distorted" videos. He also warned of legal action against those spreading misinformation.

"The question put to me was: “The BJP and the Leader of the Opposition, R. Ashoka, are demanding your resignation over the Vijayapura incident. What do you have to say?” My response was clear: If the BJP is willing to sit on a 25-day hunger strike demanding my resignation, I will consider it. My remarks were directed solely at the BJP’s political theatrics and not at students.”

What is the controversy?

Student protests reached Karnataka earlier this week as hundreds of candidates boycotted the Karnataka Police Constable recruitment examination on Sunday (Aug 2) after alleged mismanagement at a centre in Tikota in Vijayapura district. Videos on social media showed students entering the exam centre after breaking the barricades and clashing with cops. Candidates alleged that the question papers, scheduled to be distributed at 10.30 am, were handed out nearly 30 minutes late. They also claimed there were mismatches between the question papers and OMR sheets, while some aspirants received only one of the two. As the confusion surfaced, several students staged a walk out. These students were appearing for the Police Constable exam at Tikota Sharadamba PU College exam centre. The candidates raised slogans against the state government and demanding a fresh examination.

What authorities said?