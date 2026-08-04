/WMO warns Super El Niño is set to become monstrous between Aug-Oct - This was 'only a warm-up act'

If you think Super El Niño has already done its job this year, you are in for a major surprise. Experts say that the weather phenomenon will intensify further in August and continue till October. It is going to get even hotter as El Niño intensifies in the coming weeks, the UN World Meteorological Organization said. Europe had already witnessed several heatwaves, the monsoon cycle in India was disrupted, and several other parts of the world are searing.

“El Niño is not just on our doorstep — it is inside the house and turning up the heat,” said U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres. He warned that "this is only a warm-up act," adding that "El Niño is strengthening — adding fuel to a planet already on fire with scorching heat domes, apocalyptic wildfires, and record hot seas."

Europe in particular was under a heat dome, creating extremely hot conditions. France recorded its hottest day, with wildfires engulfing large regions. Bordeaux had a blaze so massive that it created its own cloud, filled with lightning and thunderstorms.

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Also Read: Cataclysmic Bordeaux wildfire is generating its own thunderstorms inside massive fire cloud

France wildfires

More than 200,000 people were forced to flee their homes as French President Emmanuel Macron declared a major emergency, calling it the worst fire-related crisis since World War II. Denmark, Germany, and Poland also recorded all-time high temperatures. By late July, over 435,000 hectares of land had burned across the European Union, making it one of the most severe fire seasons on record.

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United States also experienced high temperatures and hot conditions, with temperatures reaching 42.8 degrees Celsius in Salt Lake City, Utah. A heat dome also took hold of North Carolina, where temperatures touched 41 degrees Celsius in July. Intense heatwaves have gripped the West and Great Plains, with an early-season severe drought in the South and Central regions. Summer lightning strikes and hot, dry timber conditions triggered large complex fires across national forests in Colorado, Idaho, Montana, and Nevada.

El Niño impact on Indian monsoon