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Monster El Nino in 2026 will be the most devastating the world has witnessed in 150 years

Anamica Singh
Edited By Anamica Singh
Published: May 11, 2026, 18:25 IST | Updated: May 11, 2026, 18:25 IST

Super El Niño is predicted to slam Earth in 2026 and is expected to set in by June. Experts have warned that this year's weather events would be a window to the world that would be 10 years later. It is expected to break records set 150 years ago. 

Super El Niño could hit Earth in 2026
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Super El Niño could hit Earth in 2026

The biggest El Niño in 150 years could slam Earth this year, bringing record temperatures, droughts, humidity, and floods. According to a report, there is a 70 per cent chance of El Niño developing by June, and it would be a horrifying glimpse at what the world will be like in the next 10 years. Several parts of the world are already feeling the effects of climate change, with heat waves killing people.

El Niño could break records of 1877
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(Photograph: AFP)

El Niño could break records of 1877

The Washington Post reported that the El Niño in 2026 will be one of the most powerful in recorded history, and will break records set in 1877. Multiple climate models predicted for three consecutive months that a monster El Niño would hit the planet this year. The world needs to prepare for devastating weather events.

What is El Niño?
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What is El Niño?

El Niño is Spanish for "The Boy", and is a climate phenomenon characterised by the unusual warming of surface waters in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean. It is the "warm phase" of a larger cycle called the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO).

How does El Niño work?
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How does El Niño work?

In normal conditions, trade winds blow west across the Pacific, pushing warm water toward Asia. These winds weaken during El Niño and sometimes even move in the reverse direction. When this happens, the warm water drifts back towards the Americas. This disrupts global weather patterns by changing where heat and moisture enter the atmosphere.

What happened in 1877 El Niño?
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What happened in 1877 El Niño?

According to New York Times opinion columnist David Wallace-Wells, when freak El Niño hit the planet in 1877, it wasn't merely limited to floods, droughts and heat. It had lasting consequences because of the social conditions of the time. In India, China, Egypt, and Brazil, famines killed millions of people. They were followed by epidemics in which the poorest populations were impacted the most.

How will El Niño impact India?
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How will El Niño impact India?

Wallace-Wells wrote, “what comes next, as ever, would be as much a matter of political economy as climate.” This means it will depend on the country. According to the piece, China has invested considerably in food and energy independence, so it might be in a better situation that India, where rising temperatures can directly impact the poor.

What is the El Niño global forecast for 2026?
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What is the El Niño global forecast for 2026?

Major meteorological agencies (NOAA, WMO, and the ECMWF) have issued an El Niño Watch. Current models indicate a 60-80% chance of a full El Niño developing by July 2026.

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