/Trump’s 500% tariff proposal faces court challenge as 25 states sue US admin: What it means for India

The United States administration is facing a massive legal challenge as twenty-five US states sued the Trump administration on Monday (Aug 3) over its latest tariffs proposal to impose a whopping 500 per cent tariffs on several countries including India. The legal challenge also comes as the states fear that Trump might actually go ahead with his 500 per cent tariff after he imposed fresh double-digit tariffs on 59 countries and the European Union last month. The fresh tariffs were aimed at countries that had not done enough to stop imports made with forced labour, the White House explained, but these 25 states have argued that the move is an attempt to replace import taxes the Supreme Court struck down in February.

"After losing at the Supreme Court, the administration is once again trying to illegally raise taxes on families and businesses with a new round of tariffs," New York Attorney General Letitia James said. The lawsuit marks the latest clash over Trump's tariff policy, with the states saying the administration is trying to restore revenue lost after the Supreme Court blocked its earlier use of emergency powers.

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Has Trump approved the bill?

Trump has backed proposed legislation that could expose India to tariffs of up to 500 per cent over its continued purchases of Russian oil, according to a White House official. Responding to a query from ANI, the official confirmed Trump's support for the proposed Sanctioning Russia Act, saying simply, “President Trump supports the bill.” The bill was pushed by late US Senator Lindsey Graham and his sudden death has renewed support for the bill. If approved by Congress, the US president will be authorised to impose tariffs of up to 500 per cent on imports from countries that continue to purchase oil, gas and other energy products from Russia. India and China have been identified as top countries in this list.

Trump's tariff regime

Trump, who has argued that high tariffs will revive American manufacturing, last year reversed decades of US policy that backed lower tariffs and freer trade. Using the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act, or IEEPA, he imposed double-digit tariffs on imports from almost every country, saying America's long-running trade deficit was a national emergency.However, the Supreme Court ruled that IEEPA did not authorise tariffs. That decision forced the administration to refund importers who had paid the duties. After that setback, Trump turned to temporary worldwide tariffs of 10 per cent, but those expired at midnight on July 24.



The administration has now used section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, which allows the president to impose import taxes and other sanctions against countries found to be engaging in unfair trade practices. Trump had used section 301 in his first term to impose major tariffs on China, and those survived legal challenges.

Officials used section 301 to bring in the new forced-labour tariffs, which range from 10 per cent to 12.5 per cent and apply to countries that account for 99 per cent of American imports.

What this means for India

Tariff threat is not yet law: The US Senate has advanced the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, but it has not become law. The current Senate version reportedly allows tariffs of up to 100%, lower than the original 500% proposal. Trump has backed the legislation but has not signed it.

India could face steep tariffs: If enacted and applied, the bill could allow the US to impose tariffs of up to 100% on imports from countries that continue buying Russian energy, potentially affecting India because of its Russian crude purchases. [Attribution: US Senate legislation / reporting by NDTV, The Hindu]

A major export risk: The US is a key market for Indian exporters. A 100% tariff could raise the cost of Indian goods in the US and hurt sectors such as textiles, pharmaceuticals, engineering goods, chemicals and gems. [Attribution: trade analysts / economic assessments]

Pressure on India’s Russian oil policy: The measure is intended to put economic pressure on countries that continue purchasing Russian energy and could force India to reconsider the scale of its Russian crude imports. [Attribution: provisions of the proposed legislation]

Potential impact on fuel prices: If India cuts Russian oil imports and replaces them with costlier supplies from other producers, it could increase the country’s import bill and put upward pressure on fuel and transportation costs. [Attribution: economic analysis]

Trade talks could become tougher: The tariff threat adds another layer of friction to ongoing India-US trade negotiations, with Russia oil purchases emerging as a key sticking point. [Attribution: trade-policy analysts]

India is monitoring the bill: External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal has said New Delhi is closely monitoring developments and engaging with US stakeholders.