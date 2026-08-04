/22 children dead, 35 infected: India's Gujarat faces Chandipura virus outbreak — Experts explain symptoms

The Gujarat health department has been placed on high alert after 35 tested positive for the Chandipura virus outbreak. Health Minister Praful Pansheriya said that out of 184 suspected cases reported across various districts among children under 15 years old, 11 test results remain pending, while 22 have died. The health minister has also said that seven positive patients are receiving super-specialist care in civil hospitals across Gandhinagar, Sabarkantha-Himatnagar, Patan, Rajkot, and Bhavnagar, while six patients have recovered and been discharged.

Explaining about the contingency plan, the health department explained that ground teams have been deployed to execute strict preventive measures. The health department has advised residents to seal cracks in mud walls and has initiated intensive insecticide spraying around cattle-rearing zones to eliminate vectors. Additionally, public and private pediatric facilities have been directed to immediately admit patients with symptoms into ICU beds equipped with oxygen and ventilators to avoid severe conditions like multiple organ failure.

What is Chandipura virus?

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The name of the virus - Chandipura vesiculovirus (CHPV) - comes from a village in Maharashtra, where the first case of this infection was diagnosed in 1965. It is an RNA virus. The pathogen is a member of the Vesiculovirus genus of the family Rhabdoviridae. The virus causes fever and symptoms that are similar to flu and acute encephalitis (inflammation of the brain). It is transmitted by vectors like mosquitoes, ticks and sandflies. Experts have noted that the primary vectors are sandflies, which can live in cracks in walls and in portions of mud- or sand-built dwellings. The primary targets of this virus are children between the ages of 9 months and 14 years.

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