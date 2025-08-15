/‘Talks on right now’: Trump says he wants to give Iran ‘every last chance before decapitation’

After slamming Iran’s leadership as dishonest and unbelievably duplicitous earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump on Monday claimed that talks with Tehran were going on “right now” and warned that it was the country’s “last chance” to sign a deal.

Trump said that the negotiations were taking place at Iran’s request and were backed by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, despite Tehran’s repeated insistence that no direct talks with Washington are under way.

Speaking to reporters at the Oval Office, Trump said, “We are talking right now (with Iran) at the request of Iran, backed by Saudi Arabia, backed by the UAE, and backed by Qatar in particular, but others also. Many countries called, but if it doesn’t happen, this is the last chance for them to sign a good document.”

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However, Trump did not specify the location where the talks were taking place or identify the officials involved.

The president said that people will find out “today or tomorrow” about how talks with Iran are going.

‘They’re going to go quickly, one way or the other’

“I mean they’re going to go quickly, one way or the other. It’s not very complex,” Trump said. “We’re talking about the strait, the opening of the strait, having it open, literally by tomorrow. Completely open. And that’s phase one, and phase two is we then will talk about the nuclear capacity … the denuclearization of Iran.”

When asked what his message was to the American people after he backed down on further attacks against Iran for more negotiations, Trump said, “Well, you don’t know, I don’t know, I think we’re going to maybe get something.”

‘Very tough to do what we have planned’

“But I want to give them every last chance before decapitation. Very tough to do what we have planned, still planned. We’ll see what happens,” Trump said.

“I’m very proud of the fact that I will give people, I’ll give people a chance,” he added.

Earlier on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said there were no talks with the US and no meetings planned in the coming days. He said the only ongoing discussions involved Oman and were limited to the management of the Strait of Hormuz.

Besides, sources said that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is on a religious pilgrimage in Iraq and would not be available for negotiations until at least the end of the week.

Trump also warned that nothing would pass through Iran unless Tehran agreed to “a Deal, or Total Surrender,” and reiterated that Iran would never be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon.