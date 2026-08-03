/Dhaka raises Sheikh Hasina’s planned address with Indian envoy

Bangladesh has formally raised concerns with India over former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s planned address, urging New Delhi to prevent her from using Indian territory for activities. The issue was raised on Monday during a courtesy call by India’s newly appointed High Commissioner to Dhaka, Dinesh Trivedi, on the Prime Minister’s Adviser on Foreign Affairs, Humayun Kabir, at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tejgaon.

According to a Bangladesh foreign ministry statement, the adviser told the high commissioner that “Bangladesh expects India’s cooperation.." including Sheikh Hasina who "can use Indian territory to deliver political speeches or carry out any activities aimed at creating instability inside Bangladesh.” He warned that such activities “could harm the positive progress of bilateral relations.”

Hasina, who fled Bangladesh after her government was ousted in August 2024, is scheduled to address an event on 5 August at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club. Dhaka regards her as a fugitive and has previously pressed India not to allow her political activities from its soil. The Indian High Commissioner responded that he would “duly consider the matter, make the necessary inquiries, and remain vigilant on this issue,” the Bangladesh statement said.

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Both sides stressed the importance of regular dialogue and constructive engagement. Both sides also reviewed various aspects of bilateral ties, including on development cooperation. An Indian High Commission statement said the discussion focused on “increasing people-centric cooperation between the two neighbouring countries, based on mutual interest and mutual benefit.” High Commissioner Trivedi “reiterated India’s intent to work positively with the Government of Bangladesh to advance the developmental aspirations of the peoples of India and Bangladesh.”