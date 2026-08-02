/At least 3 killed in mass shooting at Idaho restaurant, shocking video of gunman open firing with AR-style rifle surfaces

A gunman opened fire at a fast-food restaurant in the western US state of Idaho on Saturday (Aug 1), killing at least three and injuring over five people, police said, adding that the suspect was also dead. While the shooter has not been identified as of now, the food joint - In-N-Out Burger restaurant in southern Idaho - became the centre of security forces with FBI assisting the investigation launched by Twin Falls Police. Notably, there have been 325 mass shootings in the US so far in 2026.

What we know about the latest shooting?

Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks addressed a press conference and said that the threat to the community is over but Joshua Palmer, a city spokesperson expects the death toll to rise. “We believe the threat to the community is over. It was a very chaotic scene,” Hicks said, adding that forces are trying to acertain the death toll. ”We want to emphasize that that number may change. That was just the first number we got," Palmer said. An “active shooter incident” was first reported at 2:29 p.m. at the In-N-Out on Blue Lakes Boulevard North. Twin Falls, a city of about 56,000 people, is located roughly 130 miles southeast of Boise.

Idaho Senator Mike Crapo urged people to avoid the area and said that he is monitoring the news. "I urge locals and visitors to obey all directions from law enforcement, avoid the area, and report any suspicious activity immediately,” he added. “I’m grateful for the swift response of Idaho’s first responders.

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What we know about the viral videos of the shooter?

An unverified video circulating on social media appears to depict a man firing a handgun near the In-N-Out in Twin Falls. He then ducks and runs into nearby bushes before the video ends. In another unverified video, a man carrying a rifle can be seen opening fire in a parking lot before running away. The video has been shared by AZ Intel on X. WION could not independently verify the video.

Describing the scary moment, Lane Koehn, a witness, said he was at a traffic light near the In-N-Out when he was stopped. He saw a person with an AR-style rifle emerge from the drive-through and open fire. He also saw another man with a pistol firing at the shooter.