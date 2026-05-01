US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Apr 30) said that he wasn't keen on wearing a bulletproof vest because he is worried that he would look fat. The statement was made by US president at his Oval Office in front of reporters when asked if he would attend events wearing a bullet proof vest. Reports in US media said that it was under consideration following the shooting at White House Correspondent's Dinner, in which the law enforcement revealed later that Trump and his administration officials were the target.
Also Read: Trump issues first response after shooting incident at WH press dinner, confirms suspect in custody
"I don't know if I can handle looking 20 pounds heavier," Trump told reporters adding, “I've been asked about that. I guess it's something you consider. In one way, you don't like to do it because you're giving in to a bad element. And so, I don't know. But I have been asked about it.”
Also Read: 'From 'pedophile' to 'I want to cry...': 5 BIG things suspect of WH dinner shooting REVEALED in his manifesto
Major assassination attempts on Trump?
Suspect in WHCA dinnet shooting has been identified as Cole Tomas Allen. He has been charged with trying to assassinate the Republican president. Secret Service agents tackled the alleged assailant before he was able to reach the ballroom where the gala was taking place. Trump has been the target of three major assassination attempts. Apart from the latest attack on Trump at WHCA dinner meet, Trump was targeted when he was golfing at the Trump International Golf Club in Florida. The suspect was identified as Ryan Wesley Routh. A Secret Service agent noticed a rifle barrel poking through a fence and fired at Routh. Routh fled but was captured shortly after following a traffic stop. Routh was convicted of attempted assassination and other charges in September 2025. In February 2026, he was sentenced to life in prison without parole. In July 2024, when Trump was campaigning for presidency, a suspect Thomas Matthew Crooks fired multiple shots from a nearby rooftop. A bullet grazed Trump’s right ear, causing visible bleeding. Crooks was killed by a Secret Service sniper seconds after he began firing.