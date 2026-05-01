US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Apr 30) said that he wasn't keen on wearing a bulletproof vest because he is worried that he would look fat. The statement was made by US president at his Oval Office in front of reporters when asked if he would attend events wearing a bullet proof vest. Reports in US media said that it was under consideration following the shooting at White House Correspondent's Dinner, in which the law enforcement revealed later that Trump and his administration officials were the target.

"I don't know if I can handle looking 20 pounds heavier," Trump told reporters adding, “I've been asked about that. I guess it's something you consider. In one way, you don't like to do it because you're giving in to a bad element. And so, I don't know. But I have been asked about it.”

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Major assassination attempts on Trump?