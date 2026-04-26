/Trump issues first response after shooting incident at WH press dinner, confirms suspect in custody

In his first response after the shooting incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, Trump said that the show must go on. In a Truth Social post, Trump confirmed the incident and praised the Secret Service and Law Enforcement for doing a “fantastic job.” He confirmed that the shooter has been apprehended. “I have recommended that we “LET THE SHOW GO ON” but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement.” He said that the evening will be much different than what was planned and hinted that it will be organised again.