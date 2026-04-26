/Trump issues first response after shooting incident at WH press dinner, confirms suspect in custody

Trump responded after shooting at WHCD, praising Secret Service and law enforcement. He said suspect apprehended; urged show continue under security guidance. He was evacuated per protocol. He will hold press briefing in 30 minutes and said event rescheduled within 30 days in Washington.
In his first response after the shooting incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, Trump said that the show must go on. In a Truth Social post, Trump confirmed the incident and praised the Secret Service and Law Enforcement for doing a “fantastic job.” He confirmed that the shooter has been apprehended. “I have recommended that we “LET THE SHOW GO ON” but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement.” He said that the evening will be much different than what was planned and hinted that it will be organised again.
In his first statement to press, Trump said that the law enforcement requested that he and others leave the premises “consistent with protocol,” which they did immediately. He also announced plans to hold a press conference in about 30 minutes from the White House press briefing room. Additionally, Trump stated he had spoken with officials in charge of the event and that the White House Correspondents’ Dinner would be rescheduled within the next 30 days.
The US Secret Service confirmed that one person is in custody in connection with the reported shooting incident and said it is actively investigating the situation. Authorities also stated that President Donald Trump and the First Lady are safe. However, officials added that the condition of other individuals involved has not yet been confirmed, and law enforcement continues to assess the scene. According to AFP, the US Secret Service confirmed that Trump and the First Lady are safe, while one suspect is in custody. Officials added that the shooting occurred in a “screening area” outside the event venue, and the investigation is ongoing.
In a dramatic video, Trump was seen receiving a message from a security agent before calmly remaining in place for a moment, after which he was swiftly escorted out by officials. Shortly after, loud bangs were heard, prompting guests at the black-tie White House Correspondents’ Dinner to take cover under tables. The White House press pool later confirmed that the President of the United States and Vice President JD Vance are safe and secure.