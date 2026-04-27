/'From 'pedophile' to 'I want to cry...': 5 BIG things suspect of WH dinner shooting REVEALED in his manifesto

A shooting near the White House Correspondents’ Dinner targeted Donald Trump and officials. Suspect Cole Allen, 31, was arrested. A Secret Service agent was injured but survived. Authorities say he acted alone; motive under investigation, linked to a manifesto.
Suspected gunman Cole Tomas Allen arrested for the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner targetting President Donald Trump and several US officials allegedly made an anti-Trump manifesto. While he is said to be acting alone, an possible Jeffrey Epstein link may have emerged. Earlier, Trump said the suspected gunman had written an anti-Christian manifesto. “The guy is a sick guy,” Trump told Fox News, adding, “When you read his manifesto, he hates Christians.” “His sister or his brother actually was complaining about it. They were even complaining to law enforcement. He was a very troubled guy.” WATCH video
-In the manifesto that he sent to family members, the 31-year-old described himself as “Friendly Federal Assassin”.
-“I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes,” Allen reportedly wrote in the manifesto, released by the New York Post.
-He also described how it felt to be in the situation: “Oh and if anyone is curious is how doing something like feels: it’s awful. I want to throw up; I want to cry for all the things I wanted to do and never will, for all the people whose trust this betrays;
-He expressed anger against the administration but did not directly name Trump. "I experience rage thinking about everything this administration has done.”
-He concluded the manifesto asking students not to be inspired by his actions. “Can’t really recommend it! Stay in school, kids."