/'From 'pedophile' to 'I want to cry...': 5 BIG things suspect of WH dinner shooting REVEALED in his manifesto

-In the manifesto that he sent to family members, the 31-year-old described himself as “Friendly Federal Assassin”.

-“I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes,” Allen reportedly wrote in the manifesto, released by the New York Post.

-He also described how it felt to be in the situation: “Oh and if anyone is curious is how doing something like feels: it’s awful. I want to throw up; I want to cry for all the things I wanted to do and never will, for all the people whose trust this betrays;

-He expressed anger against the administration but did not directly name Trump. "I experience rage thinking about everything this administration has done.”

-He concluded the manifesto asking students not to be inspired by his actions. “Can’t really recommend it! Stay in school, kids."