Renowned Nepali mountaineer Nirmal "Nims Dai" Purja has officially been declared dead following the devastating avalanche in Pakistan’s Karakoram ranges. He was among 10 climbers feared missing after an avalanche occurred on Broad Peak on Thursday.

Taking to X Kathmandupost wrote, “Nirmal Purja, the renowned climber and mountain guide, has died after being caught in an avalanche on Broad Peak, Pakistan, according to Elite Exped, the expedition company he co-founded.”

Search for missing climbers continues

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On Friday (July 31) Pakistani search crews recovered four bodies after the avalanche struck below Camp III on Broad Peak (8,047 metres) in Pakistan's Karakoram range.

According to Thaneshwar Guragain, general manager of Seven Summit Treks, the missing climbers, about 10, belong to multiple expedition teams. Three are from Seven Summit Treks, three from Purja's team, two from Imagine Nepal, and one each from Pakistan and the United States.

Initially, two bodies were found during ground rescue efforts, but the recovery count has now risen to four. Authorities are still working to establish their identities.