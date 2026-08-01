Italy has temporarily suspended the application of the Schengen Agreement with Spain for one month following a surge of migrants into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta from neighbouring Morocco. The Italian government announced on Friday (July 31) that the measure would introduce targeted border checks on non-EU nationals arriving from Spain by air or sea. It said Spanish citizens and other European Union nationals travelling to Italy would not be affected.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni described the decision as an exceptional security measure. "This is an extraordinary measure, adopted to safeguard national security and prevent possible repercussions for our nation," Meloni wrote on X.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

She added that the temporary suspension would remain in place only for as long as necessary, with efforts made to minimise disruption during the peak summer travel season. Italy, which does not share a land border with Spain, also said it had agreed with France to tighten controls along the Franco-Italian border to prevent undocumented migrants from entering the country.

The announcement came after Spain said it had largely brought under control the sudden influx into Ceuta, with most of the more than 50,000 migrants who crossed into the territory voluntarily returning to Morocco.

The Schengen Agreement is a European arrangement that allows passport-free travel across most participating countries. It enables people to move freely without routine border checks while also requiring member states to cooperate on external border security, policing and visa policies.