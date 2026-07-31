/"Am I Worthy?" Ranbir Kapoor addresses backlash over playing Lord Ram in Ramayana: Part 1

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has addressed the ongoing controversy around his casting as Lord Rama in Ramayana: Part 1. The makers dropped the first trailer of the film on Thursday, and since then, the internet has been buzzing with reactions, with many questioning whether Ranbir was the right choice for the film. Responding to the criticism, the actor said the debate is inevitable because every devotee imagines the deity differently.

‘Am I worthy of playing Ram?’

While promoting his film at the San Diego Comic-Con, Ranbir recalled his initial reaction after being offered to play Ram in the film.

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“The first question that popped into my head was, am I worthy? Am I the right person…?" he said, adding that he soon realised the responsibility was not merely about playing a character but representing a figure who has remained central to Indian culture for thousands of years.

Ranbir also added that there can never be one universally accepted face to portray Lord Ram, as every individual carries a personal image of the deity.

“All the people who have watched Ramayana have their own interpretation of Lord Ram," Ranbir said. “Some people will feel I’m the wrong casting, others may think I’m the right one. What matters is approaching the role with the right intentions, faith and belief."

Yash lauds Ranbir’s performance

Co-star Yash, who essays Ravana in the film, came out in support of Ranbir and described the role as one of the toughest an actor can take on. Yash called Ranbir’s performance “marvellous,” praised the actor’s dedication and said audiences would witness a portrayal rooted in sincerity, sacrifice and purpose when the film releases.

Yash is also the co-producer of the film along with Namit Malhotra. Ramayana is directed by National Award-winning director Nitesh Tiwari.

Ranbir Kapoor in dual role in Ramayana: Part 1

Apart from Lord Ram, Ranbir will also be seen as Lord Parshurama in the two-part mythological saga. Admitting it was a challenge to play the two roles, Ranbir said he relied on the spiritual and emotional differences between the two avatars, along with changes in body language and voice, to create distinct performances.

The actor revealed that he spent nearly a year preparing for the film, studying the motivations and philosophies of both characters before filming began.