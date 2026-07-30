/Why Ranbir Kapoor is playing both Rama and Parashurama in Ramayana: The connection explained

Ranbir Kapoor's much-anticipated Ramayana is set to hit the theatres this Diwali. And ahead of the release, the makers of the movie have finally dropped the trailer, which revealed the grand world Nitesh Tiwari has created.

Soon after the trailer was dropped, netizens were quick to highlight the details from it. And among many things, the trailer also shows a brief look at Ranbir's second role, which is that of Parashurama. While it has already been learned that Kapoor is playing a double role as Lord Rama and Parashurama, the question is: How are these two characters connected?

This movie is an adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana. In the book, Rama and Parashurama had a brief exchange after Rama strung Lord Shiva's bow during Sita's swayamvar. This angers Parashurama, who appears to challenge the person who has broken his bow.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

What's the connection between Ram and Parashurama?

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is based on Valmiki’s Ramayana, and it has a very interesting chapter when Parashurama had a face-off with Lord Rama and his brother, Lakshman.

The event occurs after Prince Rama wins the hand of Goddess Sita after he proves his unparalleled strength as he lifts and strings the legendary bow of Lord Shiva, but it breaks. The sound of it breaking was so huge that it reached every corner of the cosmos, including Parashurama. With great anger, he reaches the court where he has a heated interaction with Rama's brother Lakshman, but Rama handles his anger with grace, silence, and calmness.

After testing Rama and his knowledge, Parashurama understands that he's no simple human being, but is an avatar of Lord Vishnu. Instead, offers his own bow.

This meeting of Ram and Parashurama in this story holds its importance. But what's more interesting is the dialogue between Lakshman, and Parashurama.

How many avatars did Lord Vishnu have?

Lord Vishnu is believed to have 10 main avatars, collectively called the Dashavatar. And Parashurama was the 6th avatar, and Rama was the 7th avatar.

Ranbir Kapoor on his double role

The entire team of Ramayana is promoting the movie with full zeal and enthusiasm. Speaking to Collider about his double role, Kapoor said, "Lord Vishnu had different avatars. Lord Rama was an avatar, and Lord Parshurama was an avatar before Lord Rama."