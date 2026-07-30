/Why was Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana trailer launched at 4:15 am? The reason behind the unusual timing

The wait is finally over. The makers of Ramayana unveiled the film's much-anticipated trailer, creating a buzz on social media. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana, the epic spectacle has already become one of the most talked-about cinematic events of the year. But amid the breathtaking visuals and star-studded ensemble, one detail about the trailer has left fans intrigued that why it was launched at 4:15 a.m? What is the reason behind the move, and what significance does it hold for the launch of the 4-minute-and-15-second clip?

Why was the Ramayana trailer launched in Brahma Muhurat?

On July 30, producer Namit Malhotra and his team unveiled the highly anticipated trailer for the upcoming mythological saga,Ramayana. Besides its breathtaking visuals, star-studded ensemble, and powerful roles, the short clip became the talking point among fans because of the timing of its release. For the unversed, it was launched at 4:15 a.m. The question on fans' minds is why the film's director chose a time that might not attract enough attention or views.

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Considering the larger-than-life narrative and sacred tales of Ramayana, the makers scheduled the preferred timing to connect with the creator of the universe. Releasing the trailer in Brahma Muhurat is considered an auspicious time to welcome the dawn of Ramayana in a spiritually symbolic way.

Following a long-standing Hindu tradition, the makers are honouring the film’s spiritual and cultural significance by beginning on an auspicious note and bringing positive energy and blessings to their upcoming project.

What is Brahma Muhurat?

According to Art of Living, Brahma Muhurat means “The Creator’s Time.” The Creator, or Brahma, represents ultimate knowledge, and muhurat means a time period. Brahma Muhurat is the early morning period between 3:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.

Brahma Muhurat starts exactly two muhurats before sunrise. Hence, it begins 1 hour and 36 minutes before sunrise and ends 48 minutes before it. In Hindu tradition, this quiet time is considered the best moment for prayer, purity, divine consciousness, and fresh beginnings.

Why is Brahma Muhurat beneficial?

According to Hindu mythology, during the pre-dawn period, nascent oxygen is available in the atmosphere. This nascent oxygen easily combines with haemoglobin to form oxyhemoglobin, and it is said to help boost immunity, increase energy levels, maintain blood pH balance, relieve pain, soreness, and cramps, and improve the absorption of minerals and vitamins.

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