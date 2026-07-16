/Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana gets 'M' rating in Australia; here's why it's not recommended for viewers under 15

Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana has now made headlines again after its 34-minute preview footage was rated ‘M’ in Australia, which means it is not recommended for viewers aged under 15 years. The news has left fans curious, especially when the film’s trailer is set to be released on July 24.



The Ramayana preview refers to the promotional teasers and trailer for director Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming mythological epic film,Ramayana.

Ramayana preview receives 'M' rating in Australia

According to the Australian Classification Board, a 34-minute footage from Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming mythological epic has been given an 'M' (Mature) rating. The footage is believed to contain moderate violence and may not be suitable for young viewers without parental guidance.

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A brief synopsis of the film was also shared on the site. It reads: “An ancient epic follows a young prince and princess whose marriage and subsequent exile mark the beginning of a legendary journey. Their story of love, duty, and destiny sets the stage for greater challenges ahead.”

What does the 'M' rating mean?

Under Australia's classification guidelines, an 'M' rating is an advisory category for content that contains moderate violence, coarse language, or other mature elements. While there are no legal viewing restrictions, the specific content is not recommended for children under 15 years of age.

Ramayana trailer gets ‘U’ rating

In India, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted the trailer a 'U' certificate, allowing audiences of all age groups to watch it. Reports suggest that two versions of the trailer have been approved and will secure its position with runtimes of approximately 4 minutes and 4 minutes 15 seconds.

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