/Ramayana: Karan Johar's Dharma Productions to distribute Nitesh Tiwari, Ranbir Kapoor's epic in India

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is gearing up to become one of the biggest releases of 2026. Starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, the much-awaited mythological epic will arrive in two parts. As per the latest update reported by Variety India, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions will distribute the film across India.

Produced by Namit Malhotra's DNEG in association with Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the film is mounted on a reported budget of nearly ₹4,000 crore.

Dharma Productions to distribute Ramayana

Add WION as a Preferred Source

According to the report, Malhotra recently presented an edited 30-minute preview of the film to several leading studios. The footage reportedly generated considerable interest, with Dharma Productions coming forth as the preferred choice.

The report further claimed that negotiations initially began at around ₹500 crore, and both parties agreed on a deal worth approximately ₹250 crore.

Internationally, the film's first instalment will reportedly be handled by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Johar's production house has previously backed the releases of big films such as Baahubali, The Ghazi Attack, 2.0 and Devara: Part 1.

About Ramayana

Helmed by Tiwari, the star-studded cast features Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, with Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as Dasharatha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjiva, Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara, Indira Krishnan as Kausalya, Adinath Kothare as Bharat and Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra.

Music is being composed by Academy Award winners A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

Ramayana Part 1 is expected to release worldwide during Diwali 2026, and the second chapter is expected to arrive in 2027.