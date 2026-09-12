/BRICS declaration calls for stronger people ties, women-led growth and greater youth cooperation

The BRICS New Delhi Declaration 2026, adopted unanimously at the 18th BRICS Summit in the national capital on Saturday, has called for stronger people-to-people ties among member countries, with a focus on cultural exchanges, women-led development and youth cooperation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the unanimous adoption of the declaration at the summit, saying, “No member has raised any objection. The New Delhi Declaration 2026 is adopted unanimously.”

Focus on people-to-people ties

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Under the section on “Strengthening Cultural & People-to-People Cooperation”, BRICS countries reaffirmed the importance of people-to-people exchanges in promoting mutual understanding, friendship and cooperation among member states and their populations.

The declaration called for greater exchanges and cooperation in areas including education, tourism, culture, sports, youth affairs and civil society.

It also welcomed several BRICS engagements, including the Parliamentary Forum, Tourism Ministers’ Meeting, Business Council, Business Forum, Women’s Business Alliance, Youth Council, Youth Summit, Think Tank Council, Academic Forum, Civil Council and Civil Forum.

The member countries called for greater efforts to respect cultural diversity, preserve heritage and promote innovation and creativity while strengthening international people-to-people exchanges.

The declaration also recalled the adoption of a UN General Assembly resolution on the International Day for Dialogue among Civilisations.

Women-led development

The declaration welcomed the outcomes of the BRICS Women Ministerial Meeting held in Kochi and reaffirmed the grouping’s focus on women-led development and the all-round development of women.

BRICS countries recognised women as “leaders, decision-makers and drivers of economic growth and social transformation”. The declaration stressed the importance of women’s participation in governance, financial and digital inclusion, capacity building, skill development and entrepreneurship.

It also called for better access to productive and social services for women.

The member countries highlighted the role of women in climate action, food security and nutrition, while recognising their contribution to peace-building in line with the global Women, Peace and Security agenda.

Youth and cultural cooperation