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BRICS 2026: Pezeshkian’s daughter Zahra explores Indian crafts, meets artisans in Delhi | Video

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Sep 12, 2026, 16:24 IST | Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 16:25 IST
BRICS 2026: Pezeshkian’s daughter Zahra explores Indian crafts, meets artisans in Delhi | Video

Zahra Pezeshkian, daughter of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, visited the BRICS Bazaar at the National Crafts Museum in New Delhi Photograph: (X/BRICS)

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Zahra Pezeshkian, accompanied by Hassan Majidi and Union Minister Annapurna Devi, toured the BRICS Bazaar in New Delhi, exploring regional handlooms, traditional crafts, and artisanal displays from member nations.

Zahra Pezeshkian, daughter of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, visited the BRICS Bazaar at the National Crafts Museum in New Delhi on Saturday, accompanied by her husband Hassan Majidi. The visit took place on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit, where Iran is participating as part of the expanded grouping.

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi accompanied Pezeshkian during her visit to the bazaar. The two toured stalls showcasing traditional crafts, textiles and artisanal products from BRICS member and partner countries.

Also read: BRICS Summit LIVE updates: PM Modi proposes seafarers emergency support network

Pezeshkian interacted with artisans and explored displays featuring Indian handlooms, textiles, pottery and other traditional crafts. She also watched demonstrations of traditional craft-making techniques. Devi also took the Iranian guests through the Indian Pavilion, where regional handlooms, eco-friendly handicrafts and products made by women artisans from rural communities were displayed.

Cultural showcase at BRICS Summit

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The BRICS Bazaar has been organised as part of the cultural programme surrounding the summit. It aims to highlight the artistic traditions and craftsmanship of countries represented in the expanded BRICS grouping. The bazaar offers a cultural dimension to a summit largely focused on trade, economic cooperation, geopolitics and security.

The event brings together traditional crafts and artisanal products from different countries, providing visitors with a glimpse into the cultural diversity of the expanded BRICS grouping.

Also read: BRICS Summit 2026 begins, PM Modi proposes seafarers emergency support mechanism

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Pezeshkian’s first BRICS

The visit came a day after President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in New Delhi to attend the BRICS Summit. It marks Pezeshkian’s first participation in the grouping as Iran’s president. Iran joined BRICS in 2024, along with Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates, as part of the bloc’s expansion.

Also read: BRICS Summit: PM Modi meets Malaysia, Ethiopia leaders; defence ties in focus

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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