/BRICS 2026: Pezeshkian’s daughter Zahra explores Indian crafts, meets artisans in Delhi | Video

Zahra Pezeshkian, daughter of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, visited the BRICS Bazaar at the National Crafts Museum in New Delhi on Saturday, accompanied by her husband Hassan Majidi. The visit took place on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit, where Iran is participating as part of the expanded grouping.

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi accompanied Pezeshkian during her visit to the bazaar. The two toured stalls showcasing traditional crafts, textiles and artisanal products from BRICS member and partner countries.

Pezeshkian interacted with artisans and explored displays featuring Indian handlooms, textiles, pottery and other traditional crafts. She also watched demonstrations of traditional craft-making techniques. Devi also took the Iranian guests through the Indian Pavilion, where regional handlooms, eco-friendly handicrafts and products made by women artisans from rural communities were displayed.

Cultural showcase at BRICS Summit

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The BRICS Bazaar has been organised as part of the cultural programme surrounding the summit. It aims to highlight the artistic traditions and craftsmanship of countries represented in the expanded BRICS grouping. The bazaar offers a cultural dimension to a summit largely focused on trade, economic cooperation, geopolitics and security.

The event brings together traditional crafts and artisanal products from different countries, providing visitors with a glimpse into the cultural diversity of the expanded BRICS grouping.

Pezeshkian’s first BRICS