/BRICS Summit 2026 full schedule: Day-wise agenda, timings and key issues - All you need to know

The 18th BRICS Summit 2026, hosted by India in New Delhi, began on Saturday, September 12, with leaders of the expanded nations of the group. The two-day meet will focus on global governance, multilateralism, strengthening resilience across critical sectors, trade, investment, technology, food and energy security, health, and disaster resilience.

The summit, being held in Bharatmandapam, New Delhi, will end on Sunday (September 13) after the release of the New Delhi Declaration. Before leaders take part in an exhibition, a family photo and a tree-planting ceremony, the summit began with a closed-door meeting of BRICS member countries on Saturday.

What will be the schedule for September 12 and September 13?

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September 12

2:35 PM: BRICS member-country leaders will take part in a closed-door session on "Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism."

4:25 PM: Leaders will tour the Bharat Innovates Exhibition.

5:05 PM: Leaders will gather at Bharat Mandapam for the official family photograph, followed by a joint tree-planting ceremony.

7:30 PM: PM Narendra Modi will host a gala dinner for all participating leaders.

September 13

9:55 AM: Leaders from BRICS member countries, partner nations, and outreach invitees will begin arriving.

10:35 AM: The official group photograph will be taken.

10:50 AM: Leaders will attend the main open session, "Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth," after which the summit will conclude with the release of the New Delhi Declaration.

What's on the BRICS Summit 2026 agenda?

At the centre of the BRICS agenda, India has placed resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability, with discussions covering several areas from food and energy security to global governance and emerging technologies.



Food and energy security will be at the heart of discussions aimed at building greater resilience among member nations, with health and disaster-risk reduction also forming part of these resilience-focused talks.



Economic cooperation will be another key area of focus at the summit, with India aiming to boost trade and investment among BRICS economies. Leaders are also likely to discuss connectivity and deeper cooperation in high-technology sectors.