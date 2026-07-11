/Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor, Nitesh Tiwari's mythological epic trailer to release on THIS date

Finally, after a long wait, the makers have confirmed the trailer release date of i. This announcement comes after weeks of speculation over its release. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the mythological epic is expected to be one of the biggest films of this year.

Ramayana trailer release date

The film's official trailer will be unveiled on July 24, 2026. Sharing the update on social media, the makers wrote, "From Bharat to the world, the Ramayana trailer premieres worldwide on 24th July, 2026."

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Alongside the trailer launch details, the statement read, "For thousands of years the Ramayana has inspired generations through its timeless ideals of dharma, maryada, courage and compassion. Now, it begins a new journey - one of Bharat's greatest civilisational epics, presented to the world at a scale never attempted before in Indian cinema."

About Ramayana

The mythological drama stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also features Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha and Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra, alongside Adinath Kothare, Lara Dutta, Sheeba Chaddha and Arun Govil.



The film's music is being composed by Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman.

Producer Namit Malhotra had previously shared that, "We're listening closely, working diligently, and pouring every effort possible into honouring it with the reverence it holds. This is our Ramayana. It belongs to us all, and that shared emotion and massive responsibility to make every Indian proud is what drives me forward every single day.

What you've seen so far is just the beginning… We are all striving to bring our epic to life this Diwali on the biggest screens to celebrate our culture and our history."