/Pentagon just launched its AI portal with ChatGPT, Grok and Gemini

The Pentagon now runs a single portal where three million defence personnel can use commercial AI models on government systems. Three of the four leading American laboratories are on it. The fourth asked for limits on how its technology could be used, and is not.

What Launched

GenAI.mil is a secure platform giving Department of Defense staff access to commercial frontier models without routing sensitive government data through consumer services.

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Google Cloud's Gemini for Government products went live first. On August 31 the department added OpenAI's ChatGPT Mil and Grok for Government, supplied through Starshield, the national security arm associated with SpaceX and xAI.

More than 1.7 million unique users have already been onboarded out of roughly three million personnel. That is an adoption rate most enterprise software never reaches, in an organisation not known for rapid technology adoption.

The Absence

Anthropic's Claude was expected on the platform. Officials had previously indicated it would follow.

It did not, and the reason is documented rather than speculative. Anthropic's leadership insisted on contractual guardrails that would prevent the department from applying its models to mass surveillance of Americans, or to lethal autonomous weapons. The department did not accept those terms, and the plan to add Claude was derailed.

What followed is the part that makes this more than a procurement disagreement. The Pentagon designated Anthropic a national security supply-chain risk — a label ordinarily applied to companies whose products might expose military systems to infiltration by adversaries.

Anthropic sued. Last week, Judge Rita Lin of the federal district court in San Francisco ruled that the designation and the actions taken against the company were illegal and baseless, finding a First Amendment violation and writing that the department had acted out of a desire to make a public example of the company.

GenAI.mil expanded four days later, without Claude.

Why That Sequence Matters

A court has said the punishment was unlawful. The commercial consequence of the punishment continues.

That is not necessarily defiance of the ruling. Lin's decision addressed the supply-chain designation and the retaliation; it did not order the department to buy anything from Anthropic, and no court can compel a customer to select a particular vendor. Procurement discretion is real and broad.

But it demonstrates the limit of the remedy. A company can win a First Amendment case against a government customer and still lose the contract, because the decision not to buy is separately defensible and effectively unreviewable.

The Bargain On Offer

Strip away the litigation and the underlying transaction is simple.

The Department of Defense wanted commercial AI without restrictions on how it might be applied. Three laboratories accepted those terms. One asked for two specific carve-outs — no mass surveillance of Americans, no lethal autonomous weapons — and is now outside a platform serving three million people.

Both positions are defensible. A military buyer has reasonable grounds to resist a supplier constraining its operational use of a tool, particularly one that may matter in a conflict. And a company has reasonable grounds to decline to supply capabilities it believes should not exist, particularly when its entire public identity rests on that claim.

What the outcome establishes is the price. The two refusals Anthropic made are the ones every laboratory's usage policy nominally contains. It is now clear what enforcing them costs.

The Question For The Other Three

Google, OpenAI and xAI all publish usage policies restricting certain applications of their models.

None of them has said publicly what contractual limits, if any, apply to their GenAI.mil deployments. When NOTUS asked a Pentagon official on August 31 whether the tools could be used for operational planning, intelligence analysis, targeting, weapons-related work or decisions involving the use of force, the official confirmed only that they are certified to Impact Level 5 and did not address those specific uses.

That is an answer about data security classification, not about permitted application. The two are different questions and only one of them was answered.

What It Signals

For the AI industry, this is the clearest test yet of whether published safety commitments survive contact with the most powerful customer available.

The answer so far is that they survive only at a cost the company must be willing to pay. Anthropic was — it has a near-record public listing ahead of it and a brand built on precisely this — and it still lost the business.