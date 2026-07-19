/Manchester City equal British transfer record with £125m Enzo Fernandez deal

Premier League giants Manchester City have agreed to sign Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez in a £125 million ($167 million) deal on deadline day, equalling the British transfer record. The latest reports suggest that the two clubs and Enzo have finally reached an agreement, with City chasing the Argentine for several months. Moreover, Fernandez’s move equals the previous British record set by Liverpool when they signed Alexander Isak from Newcastle.

Enzo’s move sees him reunite with Enzo Maresca – the current City manager, who was with Chelsea earlier before exiting Stamford Bridge in January. Maresca was keen to land Fernandez after the recent sale of influential World Cup winner Rodri to Barcelona, as well as the departures of fellow midfielders Bernardo Silva, Nico Gonzalez and Tijjani Reijnders.

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Fernandez would join England's Elliot Anderson and Moroccan Ayyoub Bouaddi in City's revamped central midfield following Pep Guardiola’s departure ahead of this season. While Anderson joined City from Nottingham Forest for £116 million, Bouaddi cost £86 million to become the most expensive teenager in Premier League history.

Enzo Pushed for City Move

After learning about Enzo’s intentions of joining Manchester City, Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso had left him out of his squad for the last two games. Fernandez, who signed for Chelsea from Benfica for £106 million in 2023, strained relations with the club after expressing interest in joining Real Madrid, for which he was dropped for two matches.



In his last competitive match for Argentina, the defending world champion lost the FIFA World Cup final to Spain in North America.



Earlier, he also angered England fans with a provocative celebration of his country's World Cup semi-final over Thomas Tuchel's men, when Argentina won 2-1 to reach successive finals.

