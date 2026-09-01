/Premier League Matchday 2 recap: Perfect starts for City and Arsenal, Bruno’s hat-trick sparks Manchester United comeback

Premier League Matchday 2 is over for all 20 teams, and Manchester City are at the top with six points from two wins in two matches, while defending champions Arsenal are right behind in second place. Hull City continue to enjoy their return to top-flight English football with a second consecutive win. Manchester United, meanwhile, have bounced back from their season-opening loss to Hull City and have earned their first points with a win against Ipswich Town. Below are the complete results for all teams from Premier League Matchday 2:

Manchester City 4-1 Crystal Palace

Liverpool 2-2 Nottingham Forest

Bournemouth 1-1 Everton

Coventry City 0-1 Hull City

Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 Newcastle United

Chelsea 4-3 Brighton & Hove Albion

Leeds United 1-1 Brentford

Sunderland 1-0 Fulham

Manchester United 5-2 Ipswich Town

Aston Villa 0-1 Arsenal

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes leads the goal tally with three goals after scoring a hat-trick against Ipswich Town on Matchday 2. Jack Hinshelwood (Brighton), João Pedro (Chelsea), Rayan Cherki (Man City), Anthony Elanga (Newcastle), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), and Erling Haaland (Man City) each have two goals.

Which team has scored the most goals and conceded the least?

After two matches each, Chelsea and Brighton have scored the most goals for a team, with seven each. Arsenal and Hull City, meanwhile, have not conceded a single goal so far in the two matches played this season.

Arsenal's David Raya and Hull City's Konstantinos Tzolakis are tied at the top for the Golden Glove award with two clean sheets in two matches played so far.