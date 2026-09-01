/Premier League Matchday 2 recap: Perfect starts for City and Arsenal, Bruno’s hat-trick sparks Manchester United comeback

Premier League Matchday 2 is over for all 20 teams, and Manchester City are at the top with six points from two wins in two matches, while defending champions Arsenal are right behind in second place. Hull City continue to enjoy their return to top-flight English football with a second consecutive win. Manchester United, meanwhile, have bounced back from their season-opening loss to Hull City and have earned their first points with a win against Ipswich Town. Below are the complete results for all teams from Premier League Matchday 2:
- Manchester City 4-1 Crystal Palace
- Liverpool 2-2 Nottingham Forest
- Bournemouth 1-1 Everton
- Coventry City 0-1 Hull City
- Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 Newcastle United
- Chelsea 4-3 Brighton & Hove Albion
- Leeds United 1-1 Brentford
- Sunderland 1-0 Fulham
- Manchester United 5-2 Ipswich Town
- Aston Villa 0-1 Arsenal
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes leads the goal tally with three goals after scoring a hat-trick against Ipswich Town on Matchday 2. Jack Hinshelwood (Brighton), João Pedro (Chelsea), Rayan Cherki (Man City), Anthony Elanga (Newcastle), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), and Erling Haaland (Man City) each have two goals.
Which team has scored the most goals and conceded the least?
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After two matches each, Chelsea and Brighton have scored the most goals for a team, with seven each. Arsenal and Hull City, meanwhile, have not conceded a single goal so far in the two matches played this season.
Arsenal's David Raya and Hull City's Konstantinos Tzolakis are tied at the top for the Golden Glove award with two clean sheets in two matches played so far.
Joao Pedro (Chelsea), Julio Enciso (Ipswich Town), Riccardo Calafiori (Arsenal), Rayan Cherki (Man City), Evanilson (Bournemouth), and Phil Foden (Man City) are in a six-way tie for the Golden Playmaker award for the most assists, with two assists each.