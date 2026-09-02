/Netflix to release docuseries on Donald Trump's secret plane switch in Turkey

A new documentary about President Donald Trump’s secret transfer from Air Force One to another military aircraft in Turkey is set to be released on Netflix. Titled Instadocs: The Decoy Plane, the documentary by showrunner Steve Yaccino will give details of the July 8 incident from the perspective of the travelling press corps. The maker promises the docu series will give firsthand accounts from on board the plane, including The Washington Post’s Dan Lamothe, who was part of the reporting team that first broke the story.

"Beyond showing the lengths the Secret Service will go to protect the president, this instalment reveals the cost of that mission: to get him home safely, a plane full of reporters and the public they answer to were left flying blind," Netflix said in a statement.

Instadocs is Netflix’s new "quick-turn documentary series that moves at the speed of the story and arrives at the height of the conversation." The Decoy Plane is the third installment in the series after "Instadocs: Alex Murdaugh, Unconvicted" and "Instadocs: The Prediction Games."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

How did Trump switch planes?

According to a report in The Washington Post, Trump secretly took off from Turkey on a military aircraft after being transferred in a catering truck, which is typically used to deliver food and and beverages to the aeroplanes.



Back then, the White House had stated that the president traveled on a Qatar-gifted Boeing 747-B Air Force One due to security threats from Iran. He took the plane from Turkey to RAF Mildenhall in England, switched back to the Qatari jet, and continued on to Joint Base Andrews near Washington, D.C.

The aircraft swap was a deliberate ruse to protect the president during his trip to Turkey for the NATO summit.

"It's up to the Secret Service. I just follow what they'd like to do. I go by Secret Service and the military," Trump later told reporters at Joint Base Andrews on Aug. 11. "They wanted me to go on a different plane, a different plane, uh, equal safety, but they wanted me to do it, so I do it."

Trump’s aide Natalie Harp and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegeseth had accompanied the US President on the flight while other top officials including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, adviser Stephen Miller, former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt and reporters traveling with the president, remained on what became a "decoy" plane.