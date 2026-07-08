/Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana trailer to release on July 18? Here's what we know

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana has been making headlines since its announcement, and now fresh reports claim that the makers are planning to unveil the much-awaited trailer this month. While there has been no official confirmation yet, fans are excited to watch the next promotional video of Nitesh Tiwari's mythological epic.

Trailer to release on July 18?

As per Variety India, the trailer launch is expected to happen at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, and director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra are expected to attend the event, alongside several members of the film's cast.

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While fans are waiting for an official announcement, social media is flooded with speculation. If the reports are true, viewers will be able to have a close look at the key characters of the film, including Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.

As per Variety India, Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, Rakul Preet Singh and Kunal Kapoor are expected to attend the event. But there has been no confirmation yet.

Despite the growing anticipation, it is also suggested that instead of the official trailer, makers are planning to release another promotional material similar to the previously released Rama first glimpse.

About Ramayana

Earlier this year, the makers released Ramayana's teaser. Mounted on a big budget, the two-part film is an adaptation of the ancient Indian epic. It is currently in production and the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha and Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra. The ensemble also includes Adinath Kothare, Lara Dutta, Sheeba Chaddha, and Arun Govil.

The film's music is being composed by Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman.

Producer Namit Malhotra had previously shared that, "We're listening closely, working diligently, and pouring every effort possible into honouring it with the reverence it holds. This is our Ramayana. It belongs to us all, and that shared emotion and massive responsibility to make every Indian proud is what drives me forward every single day. What you've seen so far is just the beginning… We are all striving to bring our epic to life this Diwali on the biggest screens to celebrate our culture and our history."