/Claude AI down? Anthropic confirms outage as users face errors across chatbot and API

Anthropic's AI chatbot Claude is experiencing a service disruption, with users reporting that they are unable to send prompts or receive responses across multiple AI models.

The company has now identified the cause of the issue and says it is working to restore normal service. According to Anthropic's official status page, the outage is causing elevated errors across multiple models, affecting both Claude users and developers relying on its APIs.

What is happening?

According to Anthropic's status page

The company has now identified the cause of the issue and says it is working to restore normal service. The outage is causing elevated errors across multiple models, affecting both Claude users and developers relying on its APIs.

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Which services are affected?

Claude powers a growing ecosystem that includes the Claude web app, enterprise products and APIs used by developers to build AI-powered applications.

When outages occur, the impact can extend beyond individual users. Software developers, businesses and organisations integrating Claude into their products may also experience interruptions until services recover. Anthropic's status history shows that the company has dealt with several service incidents in recent months, including elevated error rates affecting multiple Claude models. Most of those disruptions were resolved within hours after engineers implemented fixes.

Claude has become one of the world's leading AI assistants and is widely used for coding, writing, research and enterprise automation.