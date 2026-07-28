/Flesh Impact: Dakota Johnson transforms as Marilyn Monroe for Maggie Gyllenhaal's short film | See pics

Dakota Johnson has taken over the internet for her striking transformation as Hollywood legend Marilyn Monroe for Flesh Impact. The first look from the upcoming short film is out, and fans can't stop talking about it. Directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Maggie Gyllenhaal, the 17-minute project is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival this September.

Gyllenhaal will also preside as the jury president.

To celebrate Monroe's 100th birth anniversary

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The short film has been created to commemorate Monroe's 100th birth anniversary, and it has been made with the approval of Monroe's estate holders, Authentic Brands Group. Flesh Impact is presented by automotive brand Genesis and aims to revisit the iconic star.

Johnson's first look

The newly released images present Johnson with Monroe's signature platinum blonde hair, beauty mark and classic Hollywood styling. Alongside her, Academy Award-winning actress Ellen Burstyn portrays an imagined older version of Monroe, which the actress never lived to see because of her death at the age of 36 in 1962.

Makers described it as "a love letter to one of cinema's most enduring icons," and the short film presents two different stages of Monroe's life.

The cast also includes Peter Sarsgaard and The Pitt actor Sepideh Moafi.

Maggie Gyllenhaal on the short film

During an interview with Vanity Fair, the filmmaker shared, "This film is very much a mixture of Marilyn and my fantasy of her."

She further added, "In a lot of ways, this movie is about Marilyn and also about actresses in general and what it's like to have that strange, very vulnerable, and, at the same time, very powerful job."

Gyllenhaal also admitted she initially questioned whether she was the right person to tell the legend's story. "I knew, of course, her major performances and I knew the general performance that she had put into the world when she was alive, but I thought, I don't know if I'm the woman for this job. Let me just take a minute and see what comes up," she said. "Then I thought, That's ridiculous. Who cares? I don't know that anyone even really totally knows what Marilyn looks like because she's been so commodified and made into this myth and she's very blurry in my mind."

She also revealed that Johnson naturally became part of the writing process. "Dakota was always on my mind. When I'm writing, sometimes I'll find an actor just keeps coming up and I almost have to actively push them out of my head so that I don't limit what I'm doing at all."

About Flesh Impact

According to the Venice Film Festival's official synopsis, Flesh Impact revolves around "A mysterious old woman auditions for a play at a small blackbox theater in New York City. As she describes her qualifications and her acting experience, secrets about her identity and the misconceptions about her life bubble to the surface."