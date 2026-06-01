/Men who loved Marilyn Monroe: The tragic, intense, and lesser-known love stories of the screen icon

Marilyn’s first marriage had nothing to do with Hollywood romance and everything to do with survival. At just 16 years old, still known as Norma Jeane Mortenson, she was facing the prospect of being sent back into a foster home when her guardians prepared to move out of state. To prevent this, an arrangement was made for her to marry her 21-year-old neighbour, James Dougherty. While Dougherty envisioned a quiet life with a traditional housewife, World War II intervened. When he was deployed with the Merchant Marine, Norma Jeane took a factory job, discovered modelling, and quickly outgrew the boundaries of her first marriage. By the time he returned, she was ready to sign her first studio contract, which strictly required her to be single. She eventually filed for divorce, adopted the name 'Marilyn Monroe,' and began her historic ascent in Hollywood.