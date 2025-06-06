/Dakota Johnson on Madame Web's box office debacle: Don't have a creative bone...'

Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson, best known for her role in Fifty Shades played the major part in the superhero film Madame Web has opened up about its debacle at the box office and where it wrong.

'It wasn't my fault': Dakota reveals the main reason behind Madame Web's failure

As per reports, in an interview, Dakota Johnson revealed that a lot of creative decisions are made by committee or made by people, who don't have a creative bone in their body. She said that it is really hard to make art that way.

She further added, "Madame Web started as something else and turned into something else and she was just off the ride at that point. Big-budget movies fail all the time. Films are made by a filmmaker and a team of artists around them. You cannot make art based on numbers and algorithms. My feeling has been for a long time that audiences are extremely smart and executives have started to believe that they're not. The audience will always be able to sniff out bulls***.

She concluded by saying, "There's no part of me that's like, Oh, I'll never do that again to anything. I've done even tiny movies that didn't do well. Who cares?".

Dakota Johnson's rise to global stardom

Dakota Johnson was born in 1989 in Austin, Texas to renowned actors Don Johnson and Melaine Griffith. She made her acting debut at the age of ten with a minor role in Crazy in Alabama in 1999.

She made her breakthrough in acting after she played the role of Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shade film series. Her other notable works in Hollywood include How to Be Single, Suspiria, The Peanut Butter Falcon, The Lost Daughter, Am I OK?, Persuasion, and Daddio among others.

Dakota has also been part of several TV shows including Ben and Kate, The Office, and Saturday Night Live. For her acting, in 2016, she bagged a BAFTA Rising Star Award nomination and was featured in Forbes Under 30 list.