Superman: James Gunn breaks silence on rumours that WB demanded cuts

The recent announcement that James Gunn's Superman movie will have a runtime of 2 hours and 9 minutes has led to online speculation that Warner Bros. Studios had asked the director to cut down the original length of the film. This was due to an earlier rumour that claimed the movie's runtime was originally 2 hours and 20 minutes.

Responding to a fan who raised the rumour, James Gunn said, "Zero truth to that. And they couldn’t even if that’s something that they wanted to [do]. It’s a DC Studios film."

Film wrapped and ready for release

Gunn had recently taken to X and announced that Superman was officially done with post-production and that he couldn't wait for audiences to see the film on the big screen. The movie will be the first entry in the DCU and will serve as a launchpad for several planned DC projects.

It stars David Corenswet as Superman, with Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. The film will focus on Clark Kent’s first year as a superhero in Metropolis. Additionally, it will introduce several other DC heroes, including Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl, Metamorpho, and Mister Terrific.

Box office projections

The supporting cast of Superman includes Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela De Faría, Wendell Pierce, and Alan Tudyk.

Early box office projections for the film believe that it will have a strong opening weekend, expecting it to gross somewhere between $154–175 million from the US markets. If the movie can pull this off, then it would be the best opening for a Superman film ever.

Early internal test screenings for the film were positive, with many comparing it to James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy and David Corenswet’s portrayal of the iconic superhero.

Superman is set to premiere worldwide on 11 July 2025.