Superman: James Gunn confirms that an animated Krypto series is in the works

Director James Gunn has confirmed that the recent rumours of an animated series following the adventures of Krypto the Superdog are indeed in the works. Krypto has been a fan favourite since the first teaser for Superman dropped. The news of the show, no doubt, has DC fans excited.

The spinoff of the project is mostly the short animated clips James Gunn referred to in previous interviews about Krypto, though the popularity of the character could lead to a full-fledged animated project in the future.

James Gunn opens up about Krypto

Director James Gunn has mentioned in interviews that while Krypto is lovable, he isn't exactly easy to handle, saying: “You love him because he's a dog, and how can you not? And he's got the cute, innocent eyes, but he's a terrible dog.”

While we don't know exactly when we will get to see Krypto's animated adventures, we do know that his next big screen appearance, after Superman, will be in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which is currently in production. He will be no doubt helping Superman's cousin Kara Zor-El (Milly Alcock) on her adventures.

Superman to launch the new DC Universe

Meanwhile, Superman is directed by James Gunn and will be the first entry in the DC Cinematic Universe. It stars David Corenswet as Superman, with Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

The film will focus on Clark Kent’s first year as a superhero in Metropolis. Additionally, it will introduce several other DC heroes, including Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl, Metamorpho, and Mister Terrific, laying the groundwork for future DCU projects.

The supporting cast of Superman includes Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela De Faría, Wendell Pierce, and Alan Tudyk.

Superman is set to premiere worldwide on 11 July 2025.