/Several Indian states ban analogue paneer: Experts explain what it is and the health risks | WION Decodes

Several Indian states have banned the production, storage, transportation, distribution, and sale of analogue paneer to protect public health and curb consumer deception. Chhattisgarh became the first state to take the necessary step, followed by Maharashtra and Gujarat. Following a high-level meeting led by Chhattisgarh Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal, the health department on Aug 1 ordered an immediate ban on the manufacture, sale, and use of analogue paneer, cream, and butter across all markets, hotels, and dhabas. The ban is set for one year or until final FSSAI guidelines are rolled out. On Aug 5, Maharashtra announced a strict one-year prohibition on the manufacturing, processing, storage, distribution, and retail sale of analogue paneer. On Aug 5, Gujarat Health Minister Praful Pansheriya also announced a comprehensive statewide ban covering analogue paneer, analogue cheese, and analogue butter.

What is ‘analogue’ paneer?

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Analogue paneer is a synthetic, non-dairy substitute engineered to look, feel, and taste exactly like real milk paneer. Instead of using pure milk fat and milk solids, manufacturers create it by blending cheap vegetable fats (such as palm oil or hydrogenated oil) with skimmed milk powder, starch, emulsifiers, and stabilizing chemicals.

Dietician Namrata Shergill Sahni, who works as a consultant with children's hospitals in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, said that this is a cost effective alternative as real paneer requires about 5 to 6 litres of milk to produce just one kilogram. Analogue paneer can be manufactured at a fraction of that cost. "Fresh paneer is made by curdling milk with lemon juice or vinegar. Analogue paneer is prepared by combining ingredients like palm oil or cheap vegetable fats and food additives. The texture, look and taste may feel the same but it is an unhealthy and cheaper substitute with zero nutritional value."