/India's food safety crisis: How contaminated and ultra-processed foods threaten public health

Across India, food is deeply connected to culture, tradition, and daily life. Yet an uncomfortable reality is emerging: many commonly consumed foods are increasingly compromised by adulteration, contamination, and excessive industrial processing. What was once viewed as isolated malpractice is now being recognised as a systemic vulnerability within the modern food supply chain. Milk, paneer, spices, vegetables, eggs, meat, fish, and packaged foods, items consumed daily by millions, are under growing scientific scrutiny. Public-health experts warn that unsafe food exposure is becoming a major contributor to non-communicable diseases (NCDs), including diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, and cancer. This is a study by Dr. Naval Kumar Verma, MD (Hom), Hon PhD (Doctor of Science), Global Wellness (AYUSH), and a food safety expert

The expanding scope of food adulteration

Food adulteration in India is no longer limited to sporadic incidents. Surveillance reports, food testing data, and regulatory findings indicate recurring lapses at multiple stages of production and distribution.

Products frequently flagged include:

• Milk, curd, paneer, and ghee

• Spices and blended condiments

• Fruits and vegetables exposed to pesticide residues

• Eggs, poultry, meat, fish, and seafood

• Packaged and processed ready-to-eat products

The concern is structural rather than individual. From animal feed and farm inputs to processing facilities, cold-chain storage, and retail handling, weaknesses across the supply chain allow contamination risks to persist. Scientific assessments have reported antibiotic residues, hormonal growth stimulants, and microbial contamination, including Salmonella and E. coli, in egg production systems. Chemical traces originating from poultry feed further complicate safety concerns. Chronic exposure to such residues may contribute to antimicrobial resistance (AMR), disruption of gut microbiota, and persistent low-grade inflammation.

Poultry and meat

In many industrial systems, antibiotics are used not only for treatment but also for growth promotion. Excessive or irrational use increases the risk of antibiotic-resistant bacteria entering the human food chain. Inadequate slaughter hygiene and the addition of chemical preservatives to extend shelf life add further risks. The World Health Organization recognises antimicrobial resistance linked to animal agriculture as one of the most serious global health threats, affecting infection management and modern medical care.

Fish and seafood

Reports frequently highlight artificial preservation using chemicals such as formalin, as well as contamination from heavy metals, including mercury and cadmium. Fish sourced from polluted waters may accumulate toxins over time, posing neurological, hormonal, and long-term cancer risks.

Ultra-processed foods and metabolic disruption

Beyond contamination, another major concern is the rapid expansion of ultra-processed foods. These products, whether vegetarian or non-vegetarian, are typically characterised by:

• Refined carbohydrates

• Industrially modified fats

• High sodium content

• Synthetic additives and stabilisers

• Low fibre and micronutrient density

Research increasingly links high consumption of ultra-processed foods to obesity, insulin resistance, fatty liver disease, cardiovascular disorders, and certain cancers. Large international cohort studies suggest that these risks persist even when total calorie intake is controlled. Ultra-processed diets can alter gut microbiota composition, promote abnormal fat storage, and accelerate biological ageing.

Food adulteration as chronic biological stress

Unsafe food should not be viewed merely as a regulatory violation. Repeated low-dose exposure to contaminants acts as sustained biological stress.

Key mechanisms involved include:

• Oxidative stress

• Endocrine disruption

• Chronic systemic inflammation

• DNA damage

• Impaired immune response

These pathways form the biological foundation of many modern chronic diseases, including autoimmune conditions, infertility, neurodegenerative disorders, and cancers.

The link to India’s rising disease burden

India is experiencing an earlier onset of diabetes and obesity, an increase in hormone-related and digestive cancers, and a surge in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. While genetics play a role, environmental and dietary factors are central drivers. International health agencies emphasise that unsafe, ultra-processed, and contaminated food systems are closely intertwined with the global epidemic of NCDs. The growing burden of chronic disease suggests that food safety must be treated as a preventive healthcare priority, not merely a commercial regulation issue.

Global best practices in food governance

Countries with stronger public-health outcomes implement comprehensive food safety strategies, including:

• Rigorous monitoring of antibiotic residues

• Farm-to-plate traceability systems

• Rapid recall and food alert mechanisms

• Clear front-of-pack nutritional warning labels

• Restrictions on marketing highly processed foods

These measures recognise food as a public-health intervention rather than solely a market commodity. Nutritional policy must prioritise purity, safety, and long-term metabolic outcomes, not just caloric availability. Animal-based foods should adhere to strict residue limits and responsible farming standards aligned with human health protection.

Reduction in ultra-processing

Industrial formulations that disrupt endocrine and metabolic balance require stronger regulation and consumer awareness. Traditional dietary systems emphasise seasonal eating, digestive strength, and individual constitution. Emerging microbiome and systems-biology research increasingly validates these principles.

Cancer prevention through food policy

Healthcare systems manage disease; food policy has the power to prevent it.

What citizens can do:

Choose fresh, minimally processed, and traceable foods

Limit consumption of packaged and processed meats

Reduce refined and high-carbohydrate packaged products

Support responsibly sourced, antibiotic-free animal products

Demand transparency, testing, and stronger enforcement

Conclusion