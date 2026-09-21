/Samay Raina-Mukesh Chhabra controversy explained: What happened over girlfriend joke on India's Got Latent?

Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent has sparked debate after a joke involving casting director Mukesh Chhabra’s girlfriend became the centre of an unverified backstage claim. The remark was part of the roast-heavy banter on the latest episode, but a social media post claiming it went viral. Now the stand-up comedian has responded to the claims. Let's delve in to know all about the chaos that happened on India's Got Latent show.

What happened between Samay Raina and Mukesh Chhabra?

The latest episode of India’s Got Latent season 2 featured casting director Mukesh Chhabra alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhuvan Bam and comedian Kaustubh Agarwal. As part of the show's roast-style format, Samay Raina directed several jokes at Chhabra and his work in casting.

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During the exchange, the conversation turned towards Chhabra's girlfriend. Chhabra said that his girlfriend might be watching the episode and wondered what she would think of the jokes being made about him. At one point, Chhabra said, "My girlfriend must be watching. What must she think of me?" Samay was quick with his response and said, "You have a girlfriend also? What movie is she going to feature in?"

Soon after the episode aired, a social media post claimed that the joke had allegedly upset Mukesh Chhabra that the shoot was stopped for about 15 minutes. In addition, the post also claimed that Bhuvan Bam had to step in to calm things down. There is no independent confirmation of the alleged incident.

Samay Raina's response to the alleged claim of him upsetting Mukesh Chhabra

Samay Raina responded by asking whether Chhabra had a girlfriend and then joked about what film she was going to feature in. The remark drew laughter from the people on the set. Samay later reposted the claim on his Instagram Story and wrote, "After this Shaktimaan came and we all said sorry shaktimaan and then proceeded to do the show after touching Sunil Pal's feet."