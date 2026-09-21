/Samay Raina reacts to his December wedding rumours: 'Sorry Medha Shankr....'

Are Samay Raina and Medha Shankr planning to get married in December this year? The comedian has been linked to the actress for some time now after they have been spotted publicly on multiple occasions. The 12thFail actor’s appearance on Samay’s show India’s Got Latent has only further fuelled the rumours. A post on Reddit recently claimed that the pair are planning to marry in December. The news went viral on social media soon after. Now, days later, both Samay and Medha have hilariously shot down the rumours.

Samay Raina dismisses wedding rumours with Medha Shankr

On Sunday, Samay took to Instagram and shared a post claiming that he was going to get married to Medha in December. The comedian reacted to the post by writing, "December mein toh mera India Tour hai, Sorry Medha will have to postpone(Have a India tour in December, sorry Medha will have to postpone.)" He also added Lata Mangeshkar’s song Jhooth Bole Kauva Kate in the background.





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Medha reacted to Samay’s reply with laughing emojis. The 12th Fail actress took to Instagram and shared a picture of a baby cow lying on bed and wrote, "Me scrolling past all the baseless wedding rumours like." She added the Kiya Kiya song from Welcome, along with the specific lyrics, "Kya keh diya hai tumne yeh janam (What have you said, sweetheart?)."

Samay Raina and Medha Shankr’s dating and wedding rumours

Rumours of a romance between Medha and the comedian first surfaced after the two were spotted partying and posing for photos together. Speculation intensified following her appearance as a panellist on Season 2 of Samay’s India’s Got Latent, and fans recently noticed matching backgrounds in their separate vacation photos. Despite the growing buzz, neither has addressed the dating rumours.

A few days ago, an anonymous Reddit post sparked wedding rumours. The user claimed to be close to Samay’s familt and said that the families had met and Samay and Medha were planning to get married in December 2026. The post also claimed that the two were currently on vacation together.

“I’m very close to Samay Raina’s family, and after speaking to his mother yesterday, I can say that Samay Raina and Medha Shankr are planning to get married this December. For now, they’re both enjoying their vacation, but Samay wants to marry Medha as soon as possible," read the viral post.

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