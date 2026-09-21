/‘0% chance’: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang dismisses AI extinction fears by 2030

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has rejected claims that artificial intelligence could wipe out humanity by 2030, saying there is a “0% chance” the world will end that way.

Huang made the comments in an interview with CBS News as warnings about advanced AI have intensified. He described such predictions as “doomsday narratives” and said they were not grounded in science.

His comments come amid a growing divide in the AI industry. Some researchers and executives are calling for stronger safeguards and a slower pace of development, while Huang has argued that AI development should continue rapidly provided unsafe products are not released.

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What did Jensen Huang say?

Asked about predictions that AI could destroy humanity by the end of the decade, Huang was unequivocal. “2030 is not going to be the end of the world,” he told CBS News. “There is a 0% chance it’s going to be the end of the world.” Huang also rejected the idea that AI development should be slowed simply because of fears about future risks.

“We should go as fast as we can,” he said, while adding that companies should never release products before they are ready or deploy systems that are unsafe. The distinction is important. Huang is not arguing that AI has no safety risks. His position is that those risks can be managed without slowing the overall development of the technology.

Why are AI extinction warnings growing?

The comments follow the high-profile resignation of Jacob Coxon, a researcher who worked at both Anthropic and OpenAI. Coxon said the companies were moving towards self-improving AI too quickly and warned that people building the technology “earnestly believe” it could kill humanity by the end of the decade. His comments triggered a wider debate over whether the AI race is moving faster than safety research.

Anthropic alignment researcher Evan Hubinger also publicly backed Coxon’s concerns and gave his own estimate of more than 10 per cent for an AI-driven human extinction event within the next decade. That is an individual assessment, not an established scientific forecast.

Huang and Trump share a different view

Huang's comments also follow US President Donald Trump’s recent dismissal of AI doomsday warnings as a “hoax”. During a public call with Huang on September 14, Trump said AI would not take over the world and argued that the US should not stop the industry. Huang agreed with him during the exchange.

However, the wider debate remains unresolved.